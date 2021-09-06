Let's offer more promising solutions than terrorists do: Russian envoy on terror threat from Taliban-led Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Admitting that there are concerns regarding terrorism emanating from Taliban-led Afghanistan, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev on Monday called for "creative solutions" to resolve crisis in war-torn country, saying "let's offer more promising solutions than terrorists do".



Speaking to ANI, Kudashev said that there are multiple platforms including Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and United Nations (UN) to unite world forces in order to address the threat of terrorism.

"Yes we are concerned. Afghanistan is not the only concern for us as far as terrorists are concerned with terrorism. It's not unique in any way," the envoy replied when asked about terrorism in Afghanistan.

"This is a very creative country and very far-sighted country and there are multiple platforms to unite our forces SCO, UN. Let's look for a creative solution and there would be a response from Afghan soil," he added.

Asked about fears of Pakistan-backed terrorists being part Taliban govt, the envoy said: "Let's offer solutions better, more promising and more attractive than terrorists do. If you want to offer sources of income, let's offer the development programmes. If you want to offer a connectivity solution, let these solutions be better than terrorists do."

As the Taliban has taken control of Afghanistan, fear have escalated that Afghanistan might become the epicentre of Islamic terrorism.

India has also expressed concerns that Afghanistan territory might be used for anti-India activity under the Taliban regime.

Last month, the 15-member United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution in which the member states reiterated the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan and noted the Taliban's relevant commitments.

The UNSC demanded that the Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists. (ANI)

