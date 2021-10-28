Letter of Sameer Wankhede's sister to NCW: Commission to take up matter on 'police apathy'

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Taking cognizance of the letter of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai unit Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's sister Yasmeen Wankhede alleging that she is being stalked and threatened online, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday said that it would take up the matter on 'police apathy'.



This comes after Yasmeen Wankhede on Wednesday alleged that Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has been stalking and threatening her online. She had requested the NCW to register a complaint in the matter.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma, speaking to ANI, said that the commission will write the DGP Maharashtra over the matter.

"She (Yasmeen) has written a long letter. She mentioned that she has been stalked online and her pictures were downloaded from social media and circulated in the press. We are going to write to DGP Maharashtra about it. We will take up this matter on police apathy also," Sharma said.

"Right to privacy is her right and how come anyone circulates the pictures which were taken out without her permission," the NCW chief said.

In the letter to the women commission, Yasmeen Wankhede wrote, "....recently the cabinet minister of the ruling State Government Nawab Malik made various false and scandalous allegations against me and my family members in order to deter my brother from honestly carrying out his duties. The said accused Nawab Malik in his attempt to defame me and my family members have gone to the extent of stalking me online and illegally taking my personal photographs from my social media handles i.e., Instagram, Facebook etc."

Yasmeen further said in the letter that the accused Nawab Malik is indulging in issuing direct threats to us and trying to use pressure tactics and fear psychosis in his attempt to derail the investigation being carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Notably, in the drug-on-cruise case, Nawab Malik had accused the zonal director of NCB Sameer Wankhede of favouritism. Along with this, he also made serious allegations like extortion and has also raised questions on Wankhede's birth certificate and marriage.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2.

A total of 20 people including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, have been arrested in the case. (ANI)

