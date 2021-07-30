Letting go off Taliban violence would be critical to China, says Afghan envoy Mamundzay

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Afghan envoy to India Farid Mamundzay on Friday cautioned China for ignoring Taliban violence and said that if terror groups continue to operate in Afghanistan then it will adversely impact Beijing.



Answering a question on China-Taliban talks and its impact on the war-ravaged Afghanistan, Mamundzay told ANI, "It's something that the Chinese will be able to comment (outcome of the China-Taliban talks). But, from our perspective, we would want responsible governments like China in this region to pass very strong messages to the Taliban. The message of letting go off violence would be critical to them."

"China has also suffered from terrorism and would continue to suffer from terrorism if terrorist groups remain operational in Afghanistan," advised Mamundzay to China.

He also urged the Chinese government to cut ties with international terrorist organisation (Taliban).

"The Chinese government should tell Taliban to enter meaningful peace dialogue with Afghan government and cut ties with international terrorist organisation."

"We would want all countries in the region particularly major countries like China and India to give strong messages to Taliban," added the Afghan envoy.

He was at Raisina House attending Indo-Afghan Cultural Week when he made strong remarks on China.

Earlier on Tuesday, frontline Taliban leader Mullah Baradar Akhund met Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to seek the support of Beijing in expanding its footprint in Afghanistan.

China has a vested interests in the region regarding its China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and it wants to secure its investments in the areas. Moreover, the recent killings of Chinese in the region have abridged the challenges it is going to face after the Taliban takes over the region.

Taliban have intensified their offensive against civilians, Afghan defence and security forces as foreign troops are withdrawing from the war-torn country. Over the last few weeks, they captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country's northeastern province. The extremist group issued diktats like ordering women to not leave home alone and men to grow their beards. (ANI)

