LG Energy Solution to supply battery to US ESS Project

Seoul [South Korea], June 17 (ANI/Global Economic): LG Energy Solution announced on the 17th that it has completed to supply batteries to the world's largest ESS project.



LG Energy Solution recently supplied its batteries to 1.2 GWh of power grid ESS, which is being operated by Vistra in Moss Landing, northeastern Monterey County, California.

This is the world's largest capacity as a single ESS site, 225,000 households in California can use during peak hours when power consumption is high.

Vistra is the electricity generation company that possesses a total 39GW power generating facilities including natural gas, nuclear, and solar energy.

Vistra is currently conducting the project that replaces old and retired thermal power plant facilities in Moss Landing to renewable energy such as ESS. The supply of battery by LG Energy Solution is the part of the project.

New ESS battery 'TR 1300' rack developed by LG Energy Solution was supplied for the project.

Previously, it shipped battery pack and rack separately to ESS site and assembled them at the site to install ESS.

However, it has reduced the time and cost of installing and assembling the ESS by manufacturing battery pack completely installed on battery rack, then shipped.

In addition, 'TR1300', applied high-quality battery cell, can be double-stacked to increase space efficiency and improve energy density per unit area.

The product also meets the industry's strictest fire safety standards.

'TR1300' rack had been passed UL9540A test, which is the safety test for thermal runaway and fire transition of battery energy storage systems by UL(UnderWriters Laboratories), and the fire was not transferred to the battery rack. (ANI/Global Economic)

