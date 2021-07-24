LG grants power to Delhi Police Commissioner to apprehend anyone under National Security Act till October 18

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Saturday issued a notification granting power to the Delhi Police Commissioner to apprehend anyone under the National Security Act (NSA) till October 18, 2021.



"In exercise of the powers conferred by the National Security Act, 1980, the Lt Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to direct that during the period July 19, 2021 to October 18, 2021 the Commissioner of Police, Delhi may also exercise the powers of detaining authority under subsection (2) of section 3 of the aforesaid Act," reads the notification.

According to sources, it is a routine process of granting the power to Delhi Police around this time every year keeping Independence Day in mind.

Notably, the move comes amid ongoing farmers' protest at Jantar Mantar against the Centre's new farm laws. (ANI)

