LG introduces new ultrasonic cleansing devices

LG Pra. L Bodyspa for body care will be sold at 499,000 won ($430), while LG Pra. L Washpop for facial cleansing will be available at 199,000 won in South Korea, the company said.

Seoul, Aug 12 (IANS) LG Electronics on Thursday released new ultrasonic cleansing devices for body and facial care as the tech giant tries to expand its presence in the beauty appliance market.

Overseas launches of the products have not been decided yet, LG added.

The cleanser can generate 355,000 ultrasonic vibrations per second to shake up the dead skin cells, with its silicone brush delivering up to 5,300 micro-vibrations to remove contaminants from skin.

LG Pra. L Bodyspa comes with three brushes, including one dedicated to the sole of the foot. LG Pra. L Washpop comes with upgraded ergonomics design, reports Yonhap news agency.

Both products, with IPX7-rated water resistance, used materials approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on their ultrasonic head and brushes to guarantee hyiene.

To better help users, LG will also launch a mobile app where people can check useful tips for Pra. L care products.

