LG launches new OLED TV for Rs 1,99,990

Powered by NVIDIA G-SYNC, LG's OLED 48CX offers super responsive gaming with no tearing and stuttering, making users feel like the action is happening right in front of them.

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) LG on Tuesday launched a new OLED 48CX TV which promises an incredibly seamless and immersive gaming experience with blazing fast gameplay at Rs 1,99,990 in India.

"With our continued focus on providing the most superlative experience for our customers by providing the latest technology that enhances their lifestyle, we believe this new launch will be a harbinger towards setting new benchmarks in gaming, sports and cinema viewing experience and we are confident our customers will love it," Hak Hyun Kim, Director Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India said in a statement.

It also features LG's Alpha 9 Gen 3 processor that aims to deliver a perfectly balanced sound effect through AI Acoustic Tuning and supports latest gaming focused features like higher frame rate, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), all meeting HDMI 2.1 specifications.

With ALLM, TV's low-lag Game mode is automatically selected when a compatible console is connected, and VRR dynamically matches the TV's refresh rate to the frame rate being output by a console.

The new LG TV also comes with a Sports Alert feature that provides a seamless sports viewing experience by providing real-time alerts to users on their favourite sports news and game updates.

The TV also features Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos that enhance the overall experience by optimizing Dolby Vision content on the user's TV according to the brightness of the room.

The built-in intelligent LG ThinQ with Google Assistant, Alexa built-in, Apple AirPlay 2, and HomeKit, also allows users to enjoy enhanced entertainment and eliminate pauses during gaming marathons. The Eye Comfort Display design of the TV further ensures that no harm is caused to the eyes even when binge-watching the screen for hours.

