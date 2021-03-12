LG, Luxoft launch joint venture for automotive solutions

Their joint venture Alluto is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and will provide solutions for digital cockpit, in-vehicle infotainment, passenger-seat entertainment and ride-hailing systems based on LG's webOS Auto platform, according to the company.

Seoul, March 12 (IANS) LG Electronics on Friday said its joint venture with the Swiss-based software firm Luxoft has been launched as the South Korean company eyes to expand its presence in automotive solutions.

LG and Luxoft, now owned by U.S. IT service firm DXC Technology Co., signed a deal in January 2020 to establish a joint venture to develop upgraded automotive solutions. The official launch event for Alluto is scheduled online Monday, it added.

"With Alluto, carmakers can now tap into the vibrant webOS ecosystem from the edge to cloud and have a new, powerful alternative to innovate and differentiate future mobility experiences," said Park Il-pyung, the chief technology officer of LG Electronics. "LG will continue to strengthen the webOS Auto ecosystem through strategic cooperation with diverse global technology companies."

WebOS Auto is a Linux-based automotive infotainment platform specially designed to provide solutions for connected cars. Its latest webOS Auto 2.0 is designed to offer advanced features to users in multimedia processing, multi-display control, connectivity and security, reports Yonhap news agency.

"WebOS Auto is not only an attractive platform but also a blueprint for the complete digital vehicle," said Dmitry Loschinin, the CEO of Luxoft. "DXC Luxoft will lead the deployment of webOS Auto platform in production-ready systems in automotive by contributing its global delivery network and its engineering at-scale delivery organization."

LG Electronics, one of the major home appliance makers in South Korea, has been focusing on bolstering its automotive business in the recent years for its future growth.

In December 2020, the company announced it will establish a joint venture with Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc. that will produce EV powertrains. In 2018, it acquired ZKW Group, an Austria-based company that leads the automotive lighting sector.

--IANS

wh/dpb