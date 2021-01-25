LG Manoj Sinha leads National Voters' Day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 26 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha lead the National Voters' Day celebration in the Union Territory on Monday.



During his address, the LG laid emphasis on the importance of exercising the 'Right to Vote' as well as increased use of communication technology 'to make the electoral process more participative'.

"Celebration of the Voters' Day is a reminder to all eligible voters about their responsibility to participate in the electoral process, thereby strengthening the democratic framework," said Sinha.

He administered the Voters' Day pledge and inaugurated Nirvachan Bhawan at the Rail Head Complex. During the ceremony, the officers involved the the elecroral process were felicitated for their outstanding contribution.

The LG congratulated people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission, and security forces for ensuring peaceful conduct of elections.

"With the establishment of 3-tiers of democratic setup, the pace of development has been accelerated in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Sinha observed that this year's National Voters Day theme of "Making our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed" focuses on to deliver election-related services through IT tools and technological interventions.

He said that this bringing in more efficiency, widespread reach, and accountability through the finest strategies involved in view of the COVID pandemic.

"With elected representatives of J&K complementing the Government's efforts, schemes and projects envisioned for the welfare of the people will reach every household and J&K will achieve new heights of development," he added.

Other dignitaries present at the event included Advisor to the LG Farooq Khan, Principal Secretary to the LG Nitishwar Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar, State Election Commissioner Kewal Kumar Sharma, and Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam among others. (ANI)