LG Manoj Sinha offers prayers at Amarnath cave shrine

LG Sinha, who is also the Chairman of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, accompanied by senior officers from the Army, Civil admin, Police and Shrine Board."Offered prayers and paid obeisance at the Holy Cave of Shri Amarnathji Shrine today. May the divine blessings of Lord Shiva bring good health and happiness in everyone's life in the UT and bless us with the strength to overcome this ongoing health crisis," Sinha tweeted on Monday.In the wake of the COVID-19, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to cancel this year's Amarnath Yatra but all the traditional religious rituals will be performed at the Holy Cave Shrine as per past practice, said the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board.The Shrine Board has put in place a virtual and televised mechanism for live Darshan of Aarti from the holy cave.This year's 56 day-yatra was scheduled to commence simultaneously on both routes from June 28 and culminate on Raksha Bandhan, August 22. (ANI)