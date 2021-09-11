LG Manoj Sinha reviews Covid situation in J-K, says we must not let our guard down

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has taken an assessment of COVID-19 containment and preventive measures on Saturday in a review meeting with Covid task force Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs).



During the review meeting, the LG said that the third wave can be tackled effectively by maximizing vaccine coverage, implementing strict containment measures and strict adherence to Covid protocol.

"We must not let our guard down. The government is putting various health and social measures in place to contain the spread and people must practice the protective behaviours. I urge people to get vaccinated and adhere to the guidelines," said Sinha.

Underlining the need to adopt a pre-emptive approach to overcome any future health challenges, Sinha directed the district administration to ensure the proper functioning of critical care equipment and set the timeline of 15 days for the submission of the report on asset utilisation.

The LG instructed the Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Medical Education to take a comprehensive review of the functioning of the health department and district hospitals.

He also complimented the district administration and health care workers of Samba district for achieving 100 per cent saturation of the first dose of vaccination for all above 18 years of age. He further instructed the other districts to mobilise the vaccination teams and urged people to get vaccinated.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department gave a detailed briefing on various critical factors of the Covid management. (ANI)