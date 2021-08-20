LG partners Hyundai Elevator on smart building solutions

LG will work with the country's largest elevator manufacturer to develop robot logistics services in which autonomous bots deliver parcels and food at apartments, office buildings and hospitals with elevators.

Seoul, Aug 20 (IANS) LG Electronics said on Friday it has joined hands with Hyundai Elevator Co. to seek business opportunities in smart home and building solutions.

Under the agreement, the two sides will also cooperate in making premium elevators equipped with LG's OLED signage.

The partnership came as LG tries to expand its robot business and smart home-related services, reports Yonhap news agency.

Last month, LG unveiled a delivery bot that can serve both indoor and outdoor environments.

It also signed a partnership with state-run utility firm, Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO), to develop home energy solutions that can help users reduce electricity costs.

LG is fast converting its overseas smartphone manufacturing lines into facilities that produce home appliances, following its decision to withdraw from the mobile business.

LG said the Brazilian government had approved its plan to expand its Manaus plant in Amazonas, northwestern Brazil, in a move to shift its production lines from the Taubate site on the east coast.

LG's home appliance and air solution (H&A) unit in the first quarter posted 6.7 trillion won ($6 billion) in revenue and 919.9 billion won in operating profit, both the largest for its quarterly performance.

--IANS

na/