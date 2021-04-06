LG partners major telecom operator to develop AI services

A day after announcing to wind up its mobile business, LG sais it plans to commercialise services that support AI platforms from both companies after developing a joint interface.

Seoul, April 6 (IANS) LG Electronics said on Tuesday that it plans to develop cross-platform artificial intelligence (AI)-powered services with KT Corp, South Korea's major telecom operator, to expand use of its human-like algorithm.

The two companies recently verified compatibility between LG's ThinQ and KT's GiGA Genie AI platforms.

The South Korean tech giant tested its smart mirror to find out whether its smart home solutions can work with KT's AI platform that provides radio, music and other digital services, reports Yonhap news agency.

LG, one of the world's largest home appliance makers, said it expects the company's smart mirror to be a hub of AI services at home but will expand usability in other consumer electronics products in cooperation with KT.

Their collaboration is the latest achievement from AI One Team, a local industry-academic AI research group whose members include Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, LG Uplus Corp, Dongwon Group and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.

LG has been trying to expand the ecosystem of its AI platform in recent years, emphasising the strategies of open platforms, open partnership and open connectivity.

Leaving its ill-fated mobile business behind, LG Electronics will zero in on bolstering promising sectors, like vehicle components, connected devices and artificial intelligence (AI), hoping that the segments will fill the hole left by its money-losing unit.

--IANS

na/