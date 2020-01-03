LGBTQ activists take out march in Kolkata against CAA, NRC

Kolkata, Jan 3 (IANS) Members of sexually-marginalised communities took out a protest march headed for the RSS headquarters here against the Citizenship Amendment Act, and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

The LGBTQ (lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders, queer) community members started marching from Shahid Minar in the city hub, saying they wanted to go to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office located in north Kolkata's Beadon Street.

But the police stopped them near Scottish Church College. ssp/vd