Liberal MP condemns hate crime against Sikh man in Canada

"My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of Prabhjot Singh Katri who was killed in Truro, NS (Nova Scotia). This is an unacceptable act of hate," Sidhu said in a tweet.

Chandigarh, Sep 9 (IANS) Liberal incumbent MP, Sonia Sidhu, who is re-contesting from Canada's Brampton South, on Thursday condemned a hate crime against a 23-year-old Sikh man, saying they must continue their fight to eradicate it.

"Hate, online hate, violence and racism have no place in our country and we must continue our fight to eradicate it," she added.

Singh, who came to Canada from Punjab in 2017 to study, was killed in the early hours of September 5 at an apartment building in Truro.

Truro police chief Dave MacNeil said officers responded to 494 Robie St. around 2 a.m. that morning, where they found Singh with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital in Colchester, where he later died.

Singh's family and friends, many in the Indian-Canadian community, fear this was a hate crime as nothing was robbed from him. The police believed a case of homicide.

The victim's cousin, Maninder Singh, said he worked two jobs to finically support his family in India.

"He was so nice. We didn't imagine that this could happen," he said.

After completing his studies, Singh was on a work visa and applying for permanent residency in Canada.

