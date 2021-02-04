Libraries with multilingual books come up at Singhu protest site

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Even as several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have set up free medical camps and many others are distributing items of daily need to the farmers protesting against the three farm laws at Delhi's Singhu border, another section has set up four small-sized libraries that have multilingual books.

The libraries have been set up inside tents at multiple locations with books on the history of farmers protests, agriculture, patriots among others. The books are available in Hindi, English and Punjabi. However, these books are not for sale.

These libraries have books like 'The fall of Kingdom of Punjab', biographies on Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Sikh Gurus.

At most of the libraries there are 100-150 books on display.

Buta Singh, a resident of Ludhians who has also set up a library at the protest site, told IANS that 15-20 people visit his library to read books every day.

"I installed the library in December. Earlier, the readers were allowed to carry the books along with them, but as most of them had not returned these books after reading, now people are allowed to read books here at the tent only," said Buta.

Apart from individuals and the farmers' unions, several other organisations like All India Students Association (AISA), a left wing student organisation, too have set up libraries at the site.

A member of AISA, who is a student of Delhi University on condition of anonymity said: "I have been here for the last two months as a volunteer. Apart from serving at the library, I also look after other social services as per the directions from the organisation."

