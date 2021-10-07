Libya begins Covid vaccination for illegal migrants

"Today, we are carrying a vaccination campaign against the Covid-19 in cooperation with the National Centre for Disease Control and the International Organization for Migration, targeting 823 migrants," Husni Abu-Ayana, spokesman of the reception center, told Xinhua news agency.

Tripoli, Oct 7 (IANS) The anti-illegal immigration department of Libya has started a Covid-19 vaccination campaign for illegal migrants inside a reception centre in the capital Tripoli.

"First doses will be administered today and tomorrow. There are also police officers targeted for vaccination," he added.

According to the centre, the campaign will target a number of reception centres in Tripoli and other nearby cities, and will last for three weeks.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Libya so far is 343,932, with 266,348 recoveries and 4,720 deaths, the centre revealed.

A total of 1,413,069 people in Libya have received one vaccine dose, while 253,017 others have received two.

