Libya House speaker rejects attempts to obstruct polls

Saleh made the remarks during a meeting with head of the Libyan Higher National Commission of Elections Imad Al-Sayah in the eastern city of al-Qubba on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tripoli, June 17 (IANS) Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives (parliament), Aguila Saleh has confirmed his rejection of any attempts to obstruct the general elections to be held later this year.

"During the meeting, (Saleh) confirmed his rejection of any attempts aimed at obstructing and postponing the elections beyond the date of December 24 of this year," said a statement issued by the House of Representatives.

"Al-Sayah stressed, during the meeting, the technical readiness of the commission to organize the elections on the scheduled date of December 24, 2021," the statement said.

The UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) selected a new executive authority of a unity government and a presidency council, of which the main task is to prepare for the national elections.

