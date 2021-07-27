Libya imposes curfew due to Covid surge

While addressing the media, Health Minister Ali Zanati confirmed that Covid-19 isolation centres in western Libya were congested.

The curfew will last for two weeks from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

Tripoli, July 27 (IANS) The Libyan government has imposed a curfew due to increasing Covid-19 infections, while the nationwide vaccination continues.

The country's Health Ministry on July 24 had announced that it was to launch an "exceptional" vaccination campaign.

Libya has received more than 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, and more doses are expected to arrive soon, according to the Ministry.

The campaign aims to vaccinate 1 million people above the age of 18.

More than 500,000 people have been vaccinated nationwide so far.

A number of temporary vaccination centres were set up in the capital Tripoli, with more facilities to be built in western, eastern and southern cities.

The other protective measures that the Libyan government recently adopted include a ban on public gatherings, public transportation, and closing restaurants and coffee shops.

Earlier this month, the government closed the border with Tunisia due to the high numbers of infections.

According to the National Centre for Disease Control, Libya has so far registered a total of 236,961 coronavirus cases and 3,398 deaths.

--IANS

ksk/