Libya, Italy vow to enhance bilateral ties

Menfi made his remarks during a meeting with visiting Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio here on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tripoli, Aug 3 (IANS) Libya's head of the Presidency Council Mohamed Menfi stressed the importance of the partnership with Italy, and the enhancement the bilateral relations in the fields of investment, trade and economic exchange.

According to the Council, the two discussed a number of issues, including the holding of the elections in Libya later this year.

For his part, Di Maio welcomed the recent reopening of the coastal road that links eastern and western Libya after nearly two years of closure, stressing his country's readiness to cooperate and work with Libya in economic, commercial and other fields, especially in Southern Libya.

He added that Italy's commitment towards Libya is "constant".

"Now let's focus on the December 24 elections, which will have to represent another stage in the Libyan political process carried out on the impulse of the international community, which sees us at the forefront."

The Presidency Council and the Government of National Unity were appointed recently in order to end years of political division in the country and prepare for the general elections to be held on December 24.

