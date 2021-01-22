Libya starts submission of candidates for unified executive authority

Tripoli [Libya], January 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Candidates for Libya's unified executive authority can be submitted in a one-week period starting Thursday, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) announced Thursday.



"Following the decision of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) to adopt a selection mechanism for a temporary executive authority, through a vote conducted on January 19, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya announced today the commencement of a one-week period for the submission of candidacies for the positions of a three-member Presidency Council and of prime minister, closing on January 28," the UN mission said in a statement.

After the nomination, the UNSMIL will convene the LPDF in Switzerland for the voting process on February 1-5, the statement said.

The UN mission on Tuesday said the LPDF has approved the selection mechanism for a unified executive authority.

During the LPDF held in November in Tunisia's capital Tunis, 75 Libyans representing the social and political spectrum of the Libyan society discussed a political roadmap to achieve lasting peace in war-torn Libya and agreed to hold general elections in the country on December 24, 2021. (ANI/Xinhua)

