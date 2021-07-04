Libya talks on national polls end without breakthrough

Raisedon Zenenga, Assistant UN Secretary-General and Coordinator of UN Support Mission in Libya, said in his closing remarks that it is regrettable the meeting has not succeeded in reaching an agreement, reports Xinhua news agency.

Geneva, July 4 (IANS) The latest session of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) aiming at paving the way for the scheduled national elections concluded in Switzerland without reaching an agreement.

"Despite all the opportunities, there is still no common ground. The people of Libya will certainly feel let down as they still aspire to the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights in presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24," he said.

"As we conclude this session, I encourage you to continue to consult among yourselves to pursue a workable compromise and cement what unites you," he added.

Members of the LPDF met on June 28 at an undisclosed location in Switzerland for a week-long session in a move to clear the way for the national elections this year.

