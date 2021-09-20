Libya to resume flights to Egypt's Cairo

Tripoli, Sep 20 (IANS) The Libyan government has announced it will resume flights to the Egyptian capital of Cairo later this month.

"The civil aviation departments of both countries agreed to take necessary measures to start direct flights from the airports of Mitiga (Tripoli), Misurata, and Benina (Benghazi) to Cairo starting from Septembers 30," Xinhua news agency quoted government spokesman Mohamed Hamuda as saying on Sunday.