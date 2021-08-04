Libya, Unicef sign working plan on protection of children

Tripoli, Aug 4 (IANS) Libya's Ministry of Social Affairs and the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) have signed a working plan on the protection of children in Libya, the Unicef said in a statement.

The programme, which is expected to run up to December 31, 2022, will continue to ensure that community-based child protection, psychosocial, and reintegration services are available for boys and girls, the statement said on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.