Libyan official visits Algeria to seek economic, political support

Aguila Salah has been on a visit to Algeria since Saturday at the invitation of his Algerian counterpart, Brahim Boughali, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Saturday, the Libyan official met with Boughali, as they discussed bilateral ties and the national reconciliation in Libya, APS news agency reported.

Aguila Salah was quoted as saying that "Libya is going through an economic crisis as it needs the help and support of Algeria". specifying that Algeria "is capable of providing the necessary assistance to the Libyan people".

He further noted that "Algeria's efforts are capable of promoting national reconciliation between Libyans, given the good relations it maintains with all parties," stressing "the need to elect a president for Libya to get out once for all from this lasting crisis".

For his part, Boughali affirmed that his country "is committed to supporting Libya to get out of its crisis, in accordance with an approach based on peaceful process resulting from dialogue and national reconciliation".

Boughali specified that Algeria supports Libyan warring parties to organise elections that would pave the way for founding a new era in a stable and prosperous Libya.

In February, Libya's warring factions agreed to create an interim government under the auspices of the United Nations, which will rule the country until the elections on December 24.

