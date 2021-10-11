Libyan parties urged to resort to dialogue, avoid escalation

"The mission calls on all parties in Libya to engage in direct and constructive dialogue to resolve all arising concerns and continue to adhere to the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF)'s Roadmap," Xinhua news agency reported on Monday citing the UNSMIL as saying in a statement.

Tripoli, Oct 11 (IANS) The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has urged the parties in the country to resort to dialogue and avoid escalation of situation.

It also urged all parties to refrain from any actions that could threaten the unity of the country and its institutions and the wellbeing of the Libyan people, as Libya will hold general elections on December 24 this year, the statement said.

It reminded all the concerned actors in Libya of the importance of respecting the elections.

A number of Libyan Government officials representing the Eastern Libyan region on Sunday issued a statement, accusing Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah of failing to unit the country's institutions.

They threatened to "take escalatory measures with consequences for which the prime minister will be responsible before the Libyan people and the international community".

The UNSMIL called on Dbeibah's Government of National Unity, which was selected in February by the UN-sponsored LPDF, to address the concerns of the officials without delay.

