Libyan PM pledges to end division, war

"We will not allow the division to continue for any reason. There will be no more war," Dbeibah told his supporters who were protesting here against the Libyan House of Representatives (Parliament).

Tripoli, Sep 25 (IANS)

"We will continue the development and stability. All the Libyans want to live in peace, and we have the means to enable us to live in dignity, freedom and peace," Xinhua news agency quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

He also stressed on his government's keenness for holding successful elections later this year.

Dbeibah's Government of National Unity (GNU) was selected by the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) in February, ending years of political division in the country.

On September 8, Parliament held a session to question Dbeibah over financial and administrative violations, which he denied as the GNU's budget was not approved by the parliament.

On Tuesday, Parliament announced the withdrawal of confidence from the GNU but kept it as a caretaker government, while Dbeibah called on his supporters to protest against Parliament.

Libya is expected to hold the general elections on December 24 as approved by the LPDF.

