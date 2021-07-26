Life is nothing without nature: Landslide victim tweets before death

Ayurveda doctor Deepa Sharma, 34, posted her merrymaking photos amidst nature just before boulders hit the vehicle in which she was travelling, killing her and eight other tourists on Sunday.

Shimla, July 26 (IANS) 'Life is nothing without mother nature', a tweet by a doctor from Jaipur, became widely popular minutes after her soul left the body in a natural disaster in the mountainous Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

On a vacation to the hill state, Deepa posted her picture on Twitter and also wrote: "Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally."

Her last Twitter post at 12.59 p.m. featured a picture of her posing at Nagasti checkpost of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Twenty-five minutes after the last tweet, the news came that massive boulders fell on a Tempo Traveller carrying tourists from Chitkula to Sangla, killing nine people and injuring three. Eight of them died on the spot.

Deepa's Twitter account has many photographs about her trip to the hill state, including a stunning early morning sky.

