Life term for honey-trap gang in Karnataka

Hubli (Karnataka), July 14 (IANS) The fifth Additional and District Sessions court in Hubli city of Karnataka has sentenced a honey-trap gang to life term imprisonment after finding them guilty.

Judge K.N. Gangadhar gave the order on Tuesday against four accused persons, including a woman.

The convicts -- Ganesh Shetty, Aanabha Vadavi, Ramesh Hazare and Vinayaka Hajate -- used to take victims to isolated places and rob them before thrashing them.