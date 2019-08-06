Lift curfew and see repercussions in Kashmir: GN Azad

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said that there was a strong undercurrent against the Centre's move to abrogate special status to Jammu and Kashmir and the repercussions will be seen once curfew is lifted in the Valley.



"Let them lift the curfew and communication blockage, then they will know whether Jammu and Kashmir is celebrating or mourning," Azad told media persons here.

He claimed that thousands of people were taking to streets in Kargil to register their protest against the measures taken by the government.

The Congress leader also took an aim at his fellow party leaders who broke ranks with the party and supported the government on what he called "destruction of the state". "Congress is a 134-year-old party. It is not represented by a handful of leaders," he said.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 with 370 votes in favour and 70 against it. The lower house of parliament also passed the resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

