Light intensity earthquake felt in J&K

An official of the disaster management authority said a light intensity earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale occurred in J&K at 6.21 a.m. today.

Jammu, June 6 (IANS) A light intensity earthquake occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, although no report of any casualty or damage has been reported from anywhere so far.

"Latitude of the earthquake was 32.99 degrees north and longitude 75.82 degrees east. The epicentre was 82 Kms east of Katra town in Reasi district. The depth was 5 Kms inside the earth", the official said.

Earthquakes have wrought havoc in Kashmir in the past as the Valley is situated in a seismologically sensitive region.

Over 80,000 people were killed by an earthquake that occurred on October 8, 2005 on the two sides of the LoC, the de facto border between India and Pakistan in J&K.

--IANS

sq/skp/