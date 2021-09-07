Light rain forecast for Delhi

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) With skies remaining overcast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted light rainfall in parts of the national capital.

Some parts of the city received light to moderate rainfall on Monday. According to the IMD, Safadarjung observatory 6 mm rain was recorded till 8.30 a.m., while the other observatories recorded no rainfall on Monday.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal for the season, and the maximum temperature settled at 36.2 degrees Celsius, which was also two notches below normal.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall in the city from September 8 till 11, while, on September 12 and 13, the department has predicted possibility of rain or thunderstorm.

The air quality of the city remained 'moderate'. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 145 at Anand Vihar at 10 a.m.

--IANS

pd/niv/in