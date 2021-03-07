Light rain lashes J&K, nights become warmer

Srinagar, March 7 (IANS) Light rain lashed Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday as the Meteorological Department forecast light to moderate rain/snow during the next 24 hours.

"Intermittent light to moderate rain/snow on higher reaches most likely during tonight till March 8 forenoon.

"Thereafter another spell of scattered to widespread rain with thunderstorm/snowfall most likely during March 11-13 with occasional breaks in-between," a Department official said.