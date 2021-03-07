Light rain lashes J&K, nights become warmer

Srinagar, March 7 (IANS) Light rain lashed Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday as the Meteorological Department forecast light to moderate rain/snow during the next 24 hours.
"Intermittent light to moderate rain/snow on higher reaches most likely during tonight till March 8 forenoon.
"Thereafter another spell of scattered to widespread rain with thunderstorm/snowfall most likely during March 11-13 with occasional breaks in-between," a Department official said.
Srinagar had 7.0, Pahalgam 3.2 and Gulmarg minus 0.7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Sunday.
Leh town reported minus 1.7, Kargil minus 3.4 and Drass minus 4.4 as the night's lowest temperatures.
Jammu city registered 18.2, Katra 13.8, Batote 9.4, Banihal 6.1 and Bhaderwah 5.6 as the minimum temperatures.
--IANS
sq/ksk/