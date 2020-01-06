Light rains lash Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Light showers lashed parts of the national capital on Monday evening.

Parts of the city including the India Gate received light rains.

Rain with hailstorm is expected on Tuesday afternoon or evening hours with strong surface winds measuring 20 to 25 kilometres per hour, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



There will be a fall in minimum temperature by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius between January 9 and January 11, the weather agency said.

Furthermore, the maximum temperature will also fall by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius between January 8 and January 10. (ANI)

