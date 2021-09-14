Light showers likely to continue in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) The sky will remain cloudy and light spells of rain will continue in the national capital on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

The city has been witnessing light to moderate rain for the last four days.

The IMD's data showed that in the last 24 hours, 4 mm rainfall was recorded at Aya Nagar, 3.6 mm at Lodhi Road and at Safdarjung 4 mm.