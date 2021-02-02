Light snow, rain likely in Kashmir & Ladakh

Srinagar, Feb 2 (IANS) Cold wave condition continued across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday with some relief forecast by the weather office as light spell of snow and rain is expected to occur on Wednesday.

"Light snowfall and rain is likely to occur in J&K and Ladakh between February 2 and 3. Weather will remain mainly dry after February 4 with further improvement in minimum temperatures," an official of the meteorological (MET) department said.