Light to moderate intensity rain likely in Delhi, adjoining areas during next 2 hrs: IMD

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): The residents of Delhi and nearby areas are likely to witness light to moderate intensity rainfall during the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department predicted on Saturday.



In a tweet by the weather agency, it read, "21/08/2021: 19:20 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Few places of Central-Delhi, New Delhi, South-West Delhi, Chapraula, Indirapuram, Sadabad, Atrauli, Narora, Pahasu, Gabhana, Pilakhua, Sahaswan (U.P),...."

"Farukhnagar, Sonipat, Panipat, Kosli, Rohtak, Gohana, Bawal, Rewari, Mahendergarh, Narnaul, Jhajjar, Jind (Haryana), Tizara (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours," read the tweet.

The localities in the national capital have been witnessing rainfall since yesterday. In a tweet, the Meteorological Department informed that "Rainfall recorded from 0830 hours IST to 1730 hours IST of today, the 21st August, 2021: Ridge-22.0 mm; Palam-10.0 mm; Safdarjung-5.0 mm; Ayanagar-4.0 mm."

Earlier today, IMD issued an orange alert for Delhi following heavy and continuous rainfall which caused several inundations.

"Today's 138.8 mm rainfall in Delhi is the ninth highest in last 62 years for August and the highest after 2007 for the month," the IMD said.

Delhi's Safdarjung airport records 138.8mm rain in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am today. This is the season's highest one-day rain. (ANI)

