Light to moderate rain likely in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, May 4 (IANS) Dry, pleasant weather continued in Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday as the Meteorological Department (MeT) forecast light to moderate rain for the next few days.

"Light to moderate rain/thundershower may occur at isolated to fairly widespread places during May 5 to 8.

"There is no forecast of any major rainfall till next 10 days", a statement issued by the MeT department said.