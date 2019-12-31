Light to moderate rainfall likely in next 48 hours in parts of Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): The Meteorological department has predicted that light to moderate rainfall in parts of Telangana in the next 48 hours.

"At present, the weather situation indicates that there is a cyclonic circulation over North Odisha and its neighbourhood between 1.5 km to 2.1 km above mean sea level. A trough is running above the cyclonic circulation across Jharkhand and South Uttar Pradesh. Mainly the South Easterly and Southerly winds are prevailing over the state," Nagaratna, Head of India Meteorological Department, Telangana centre told ANI.

"This brings the moisture from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal region. So there is a zone of confluence occurring over the state. There is a possibility of light to moderate rains in one or two regions over Telangana State during the next 48 hours. After 48 hours there is a possibility of a slight increase in rainfall in many places and light to moderate rainfall is predicted for January 2. After that, rainfall is likely to decrease," he added.The Met department further predicted that there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in one or two places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and in Rayalseema area of Andhra Pradesh."One or two places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and all the districts of Rayalseema are likely to receive light to moderate rains under the influence of South Easterly and Southerly winds that are moving along the Bay of Bengal Coast," Nagaratna said. (ANI)