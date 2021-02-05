Light Utility Helicopter gets initial operational clearance

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) Chairman and Managing Director R. Madhavan said that thrust is being given by the HAL for indigenous research and development programmes towards self-reliance and enhancing operational effectiveness of the armed forces.

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (IANS) The Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) of the HAL on Friday received the Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) for the Indian Army from the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification during the ongoing Aero India.

HAL Director (Engineering and R&D) Arup Chatterjee said that the performance of the basic helicopter in all terrains and under all weather conditions is satisfactory.

HAL is currently in the phase of integrating and flight-testing mission role equipment on the LUH, and fully geared up to fulfil the requirements of the customers in a time-bound manner

The helicopter is a three-ton class new generation single engine helicopter indigenously designed and developed by HAL's Rotary Wing Research and Design Centre with features suitable for operations in the diverse operating conditions unique to India. The helicopter will replace the ageing fleet of Cheetah/Chetak helicopters operated by the services.

It is powered by a single turbo shaft engine Ardiden 1U from Safran Helicopter Engine (SHE), France with adequate power margins to accomplish high altitude missions in Himalayas with ease. LUH is equipped with Smart Cockpit Display System (Glass Cockpit), state-of-the-art HUMS (Health & Usage Monitoring System) and is designed for various utility and armed roles.

All certification activities like ground testing, ground test vehicle endurance runs, system testing, flight testing including hot weather trials, cold weather trials, sea level trials and high altitude trials have been completed.

--IANS

sk/vd