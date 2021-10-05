Like Modi, Mamata thinks Goa holds key to becoming PM: BJP Minister

Panaji, Oct 5 (IANS) Like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee perhaps also believes that her road to prime ministership begins from Goa, which is why her party is investing so much in the 2022 state assembly polls, Goa's Ports Minister Michael Lobo said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters here, Lobo also said that TMC's banners and hoardings were lined all across Goa's roads indicating how seriously the party is taking the Goa poll campaign.

"Goa has been very lucky to BJP and PM Narendra Modi. Mamata Banerjee feels the same way. She is in the race of the future PM of this country. She is trying to set up a base in Goa and from here to launch a wave. She feels like that," Lobo told reporters.

In 2013, at the party's national executive meeting in Panaji, Modi was appointed the BJP's election in-charge for the 2014 polls, a development which paved the way for the then Gujarat Chief Minister to becoming Prime Minister.

Lobo also said that TMC has put up hoardings and banners all across Goa in the hope of starting a wave of support for the West Bengal-based party.

"That is why all hoardings, boards are being booked by TMC. Right from North entry to South entry on the highway or on major district roads they have hoardings," Lobo said.

When asked if he was contacted by TMC party leaders to join the Mamata Banerjee-led outfit, Lobo said: "They have not approached me yet, but I have heard that they want to meet me. They will meet everyone who will win seats".

He also said that there was no harm in meeting leaders from other political parties to learn more about them. "You have to hear everyeone and learn about their road map," Lobo said.

TMC made a splash last week by signing on former Chief Minister Luizuinho Faleiro, who is expected to lead the party's campaign in Goa ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls.

TMC had contested the 2012 state assembly polls as well as the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, but fared poorly in both the elections.

--IANS

maya/skp/