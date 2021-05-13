Like O2, Covid vax, PM Modi also missing: RaGa

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying like vaccines, oxygen and medicines, the PM also is missing being only available on pictures here and there.

Tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Like vaccine, oxygen and medicines, the Prime Minister is also missing. What is left is Central Vista, Goods and Services Tax (GST) on medicines and photographs of the Prime Minister here and there."