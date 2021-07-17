Lingayat MLAs ready to join Congress, claims Shivakumar

Kalaburgi, (Karnataka) July 17 (IANS) Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D.K. Shivakumar claimed that several legislators belonging to the Lingayat community are ready to join the Congress party.

Talking to reporters, Shvakumar explained that the talks are being held with them by senior Congress leaders of the region Eshwar Khandre and M.B. Patil, he stated. Most Lingayat leaders from the region belong to the BJP and he indirectly hinted that MLAs from BJP are ready to join his party.