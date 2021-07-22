Lingayat seers continue to rally behind Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, July 22 (IANS) Even as Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa continued to appeal to his community seers and supporters not to protest against the BJP central leaders' decision, more than hundred Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers on Thursday made a beeline to his residence to express their support.

For the last three days, seers belonging to various communities including Veerashiva-Lingayats have been meeting and expressing the solidarity with him. A section of seers have even threatened that if the central leaders chose to replace Yediyurappa, then the BJP will pay heavy price during forthcoming elections in the state.

For the first time in the last three days, Yediyurappa has openly hinted that he would be resigning after July 26, completing two years in the office.

More than 100 Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers, from the Mysuru region, expressed their unconditional support to the Chief Minister on Thursday, taking out a symbolic silent march from Kumara Krupa Guest House which is just 250 metres from Yediyurappa's official residence Cauvery here.

"We wish the Chief Minister completes his full term, as during his previous stint, he had to resign midway. The seers unequivocally support his continuation," said one of these pontiffs, who met the Chief Minister at his residence.

The mobilisation of support for Yediyurappa from Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers and the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, cutting across party lines, is learnt to have made the party leadership anxious.

"The Lingayat vote base is key for the party's prospects in the state and it is not ready to antagonise the community. The party wants to effect generational change in a peaceful manner and give Yediyurappa an honourable exit," a senior BJP leader said.

--IANS

nbh/vd