LinkedIn adds new job filters to find remote work

San Francisco, Oct 28 (IANS) Professional networking platform LinkedIn is introducing dedicated remote, hybrid and on-site search filters to help users on their next job hunt.

Users will see the labels when using the social network's job search and Open to Work features, Engadget reported.

In the latter case, taking advantage of the filters will privately inform recruiters of the type of work you are looking for, which the company said should help the right job find you.