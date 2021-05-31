Lions Club of Gauhati adds more auto ambulances with oxygen cylinder to serve COVID patients

Guwahati (Assam) [India] May 31 (ANI): The Lions Club of Gauhati, a 52 year old NGO, as part of its free COVID auto ambulance service initiative launched on May 12, added two more COVID auto ambulances with oxygen cylinder to serve coronavirus patients amid rising oxygen requirements with increasing cases.



"This initiative was launched on May 12 and over 70 patients have so far availed the service. The ambulance is equipped with oxygen cylinder," club member Manoj Bhajanka told ANI.

He further elaborated on the service of these auto ambulances and said, "Many times COVID patients do not get oxygen at the right time when their oxygen levels are low, which leads to severe problems and even deaths. These auto-ambulances are equipped with oxygen cylinder, masks and sanitisers. The drivers of the auto-ambulance are equipped with safety measures like PPE kit, mask, face shield, gloves etc."

According to Bhajanka, the Lions Club of Gauhati launched the initiative at Poddar Complex, Forest Gate, Narangi, Guwahati, on May 12.

The service was inaugurated by radiologist and former District Governor of Lions Club International, Dr ML Agarwal, current club President Lion Kishore Saboo and other senior members of the Lions Club, he said.

Bhajanka stated that the initiative was given shape by Project Chairman Ajay Poddar who defined the purpose of starting this free auto-ambulance service, which is to ensure that Covid patients with symptoms and low oxygen levels can reach the hospital on time with necessary oxygen support available in the auto rickshaw during the transit.

Auto-ambulance services of Lions Club of Gauhati can be availed free of cost to any reachable destination within the city and surroundings through a booking over prescribed telephone numbers which are available 24X7, stated the Lions Club member.

The auto rickshaw drivers have voluntarily approached the club and offered their services for this noble cause, he added.

Meanwhile, Assam reported 3,245 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state government.

Now, the total case count in the state shot up to 4,06,868.

The state also saw 5,690 recoveries and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tallies to 3,49,773 and 3,300 respectively. At present, Assam has as many as 52,448 active cases.

India's daily COVID-19 cases continue to decline further as 1,65,553 fresh infections were recorded in a 24-hour period, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday. (ANI)







