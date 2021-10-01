Liquor crisis: Delhi tipplers throng govt shops as pvt outlets down shutters

The Delhi government recently unveiled its new excise policy for the year 2021-2022 with the objective to achieve optimum revenue for the government alongside eradicating the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty paid liquor in Delhi. It also aims to transform the consumer experience, besides simplifying the highly complex heavily regulated excise regime, ensuring ease of doing business in the overall trade and to not allow the formation of any monopoly or cartel.

The private liquor shops in the national capital will not be operating in 105 of the 272 municipal wards between October 1 and November 16 due to the implementation of the Delhi government's new excise policy that will come into force from November 15.

The unaware among the public reached private outlets, only to return disappointed after learning about the closure of shops.

There are a total of 849 liquor stores in Delhi, of which 276 are privately run with the rest being operated by Delhi government agencies.

The cigarette shop owners which are located near to the private liquor vendors also seemed angry as they fear a loss of business during the 45-day period. "You tell me, how I'm supposed to earn. My main source of earning was because of the location of my shop which was just next to a liquor outlet," a disgruntled tobacconist told IANS.

The rush at the government liquor stores was also more owing to Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 which is a dry day in the whole country.

Despite knowing that the pandemic has not vanished and the country is still witnessing nearly 300 fatalities every day, the rules of social distancing were openly flouted as soon as the people reached the liquor shops. With apparently no fear of death or contracting coronavirus, people could be seen breaking the rules at several places in the national capital.

An unhappy tippler, who was not able to get a liquor bottle for at least 30 minutes, told IANS that he tried to maintain social distance, but there was a huge rush of people. "The government or police should have made arrangements beforehand to tackle such a huge crowd," he averred.

As per the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government, fresh bidding was carried out to take over the liquor vends across the city, meaning those who earlier possessed a liquor vend license but could not win the bid this time, will now not be able to stay in the same business.

The government under its new policy will ensure the renovation of the liquor shops, commonly called 'thekas', which will not have windows opening towards the road. The shops will be given a completely new look wherein people could walk in and browse the products.

