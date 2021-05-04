Liquor prices in UP increase with 'corona cess'

Lucknow, May 4 (IANS) Liquor prices in Uttar Pradesh have increased after the state government imposed a 'corona cess' from Tuesday.

As per the state excise department order, the prices of liquor will be increased by Rs 10-40 per bottle.

The cess of Rs 10 has been imposed on regular-premium category liquor, Rs 20 on super premiere, Rs 30 on scotch and Rs 40 on liquor imported from abroad.