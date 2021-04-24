Liquor shops to remain open from 6-11 am in Raj

Jaipur, April 24 (IANS) The Rajasthan government said on Saturday that liquor shops shall remain open from 6 am to 11 am from Monday to Friday, but will be closed during weekends.

The timings are the same as that of essential outlets selling grocery, vegetables, fruits etc.

The state government had on Friday announced stricter guidelines in the wake of rising Covid cases in the state. However, it had mentioned that orders regarding liquor shops, mining activities and registry offices will be issued later.