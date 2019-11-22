List of business in RS on Friday

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha on Friday will witness a range of matters related to the well being of and employment for persons from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, besides ensuring ownership rights of dwellings to people from underprivileged section and constitution of a new army regiment called the Tribal Regiment. It will also discuss matters related to universal health scheme.

The Ministers, who will lay papers on the Table, are Parshottam Rupala for Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Som Parkash for Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and Pratap Chandra Sarangi Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The Upper House will be presented with the statement of the Committee on welfare of SC/ST by Ramkumar Verma.

Meghalaya MP Wansuk Syiem will lay on the Table, the Final Action Taken Statement on the recommendations of 27th Report on the reservation for and employment of SC/STs in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) related to Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Karnataka MP B.K. Hariprasad will introduce a Bill to identify dwellers like farmers, labourers, artisans, tribes living in non-revenue or un-recognised village and seek to provide them with ownership rights.

He will introduce also introduce

Rajasthan MP Kirodi Lal Meena will introduce a key Bill to provide for the constitution and regulation of a new army regiment to be known as the Tribal Regiment.

The Dausa MP will also introduce a The Mangarh Dham National Memorial Bill, 2019, to perpetuate the memory of those killed or wounded on November 17.

Meena will also seek for reservation for SC/STs people in private sector.

Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi will introduce a Bill to provide for the right to free and compulsory healthcare services and universal health to people

Besides a Bill on afforestation of mangroves will also come up also a Bill to provide for the protection and rehabilitation of victims of floods; also compulsory periodical desiltation of dams and reservoirs as part of Rivers Bill.

A Bill promoting social and emotional learning in schools will also come up.

